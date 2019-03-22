Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Loki and Taco.
Loki and Taco.
Pets & Animals

Dogs injured after being thrown off bridge

by Emily Halloran
22nd Mar 2019 10:31 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

TWO dogs that suffered life-threatening injuries are believed to have been thrown off a 10m high bridge.

The two males - Taco, a staffy-cross-bull terrier; and Loki, a staffy-cross-blue heeler - had either escaped or were released from the yard of their Nerang home and were spotted near the M1 by motorists about 5pm on Tuesday.

Taco (brown) and Loki (black and white) are recovering in hospital after they were believed to have been thrown from a 10m high bridge.
Taco (brown) and Loki (black and white) are recovering in hospital after they were believed to have been thrown from a 10m high bridge.


Shortly after 5pm, a couple driving under the Pappas Way overpass saw both dogs fall about 10m from the bridge. The injured dogs were later found and taken to Greencross Vets, Nerang.

Local Petbarn supervisor Jeremy Marshall said he spoke to the couple who saw the dogs fall.

"He said it looked like a handbag had been thrown off the bridge, but then a second one fell," Mr Marshall said. "It was the way they had fallen which made them think they were thrown."

Loki had two broken legs after it was believed he was thrown 10m from a bridge.
Loki had two broken legs after it was believed he was thrown 10m from a bridge.

 

Taco and Loki.
Taco and Loki.

Three-year-old Loki has two broken legs and internal bleeding that required urgent surgery. Taco, also three, has a broken jaw, shattered teeth and internal bleeding.

Their owners, Chelsie Lamb and partner Clint Jackman, said the overpass had a 1.5m pedestrian barrier. The dogs had never escaped before and they feared someone took them or let them out the side gate.

Loki and Taco.
Loki and Taco.

The pair have spent $4000 on vet fees. A GoFundMe page was set up to help cover bills amounting to more than $8000.

Police have been contacted. The dogs are recovering.

animals bridge crime dogs injured

Top Stories

    Why the Reading Writing Hotline is struggling

    premium_icon Why the Reading Writing Hotline is struggling

    Education IT’S a jingle that is impossible to forget. 1300 6 555 06. One three double oh, six triple fiiiiiive ohhh six.

    • 22nd Mar 2019 11:22 AM
    Mavridis concerned about future of football

    premium_icon Mavridis concerned about future of football

    Soccer BOBCATS coach believes grassroots need more loving care.

    • 22nd Mar 2019 11:00 AM
    Exhibition to recall when Jacaranda City was 'Bike Town'

    premium_icon Exhibition to recall when Jacaranda City was 'Bike Town'

    News Exhibition aims to remind Grafton people to get on their bikes

    Dean Swain disqualified after runner tests positive

    premium_icon Dean Swain disqualified after runner tests positive

    Greyhounds WINNING greyhound tested positive to methamphetamine.