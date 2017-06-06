Two drink-drivers nabbed within three hours

TWO men have been charged with drink-driving in Maclean, in the space of just three hours.

Police were patrolling the town on Monday night, and at 10.25pm stopped a 68-year-old motorist on River St for a random breath test.

After returning a positive roadside breath test, the man was arrested at taken to Maclean Police Station, where he is alleged to have returned a reading of 0.114. His licence was suspended immediately, and he was charged with mid-range drink-driving.

Less than three hours later, at 12.50am on Tuesday, a 46-year-old man was stopped on McLachlan St.

After returning a positive roadside breath test, he was arrested and taken to Maclean Police Station, where he is alleged to have returned a reading of 0.165. His licence was suspended immediately, and he was charged with a high-range drink-driving offence.

The incidents have spurred police to repeat their ongoing message: If you drink, don't drive.