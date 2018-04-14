Two Fat Duck Rds become one

IT MAY get a lot easier for emergency services to find Fat Duck Road following next week's council meeting.

Fat Duck Rd (west) is likely to be renamed to avoid confusion for emergency services with Fat Duck Rd, which is 180m up the road.

However this was not the only decision made at the Clarence Valley Council Corporate Governance and Works meeting on Tuesday.

Council will also seek $20,000 in contributions from affected landowners to upgrade 2km of Fat Duck Rd, Woombah to a category 2 type road and that will bring it under council's control. This follows multiple requests to undertake regular maintenance of the road.

A private water main on the road will also need to be moved for the upgrade. The water main is in a trafficable area and will need to be relocated to the verge of Fat Duck Road.

The issue will go before the full council meeting on Tuesday, but the committee meeting recommended Fat Duck Rd be upgraded and Fat Duck Rd (west) be renamed.