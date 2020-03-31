Two fire brigades respond to Maclean blaze

TWO fire trucks were called to a fire at the rear of a house in Maclean on Monday afternoon.

Yamba Fire + Rescue NSW Station 510 captain Michael Brooks said both Maclean and Yamba brigades were called at 4.45pm to reports of a fire in Woodford St, near the Maclean Public School.

Local firefighters at the scene of a shed blaze in Maclean.

When the brigades arrived they found a shed fully alight at the rear of the house.

Mr Brooks said the shed was detached from the main house, and made of old hardwood timber.

The shed was completely destroyed by the fire, but the brigades managed to stop the spread of the fire to the main house.

Noone was injured in the incident and the cause of the blaze was still under investigation.

Mr Brooks said that brigade members were enacting safety protocols with regards to distancing and the wearing of extra protective equipment due to the current situation with the coronavirus.