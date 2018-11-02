Two-for-one subs today

Subway is giving away a free sub today for World Sandwich Day.

Subway is giving away a free sub today for World Sandwich Day. Contributed

IN CELEBRATION of World Sandwich Day, with every purchase of a sub, salad or wrap at Subway you will get one free and they will also donate the cost of a meal through Foodbank for those who seek hunger relief.

Today at Grafton and Yamba Subway's they have partnered with leading food relief organisation Foodbank for the Subway Live Feed to address food insecurity within the community, following the release of the Hunger Report.

This initiative is to help bring attention to the growing hunger crisis.

Grafton Business Development Agent Anthony Fuge said Subway recognises hunger in Australia has reached crisis levels.

"We are banding together with Subway restaurants around Australia to contribute to raising awareness and some much-needed funds," he said.

"It's a way we can all make a direct impact to children, regional communities and others experiencing hardships which lead to food insecurity."

This is the second-year Subway Australia has partnered with leading food relief organisation, Foodbank.

In 2017 on World Sandwich Day, 13 million meals were donated globally, and 280,000 meals were donated in Australia alone, directly helping communities who experience food insecurity and anxiety, including more than 2,400 charities and 1,750 schools.

This year, Subway restaurants in Grafton want to increase the donated meals to 300,000 across Australia.

Each donation will be captured on the Subway Live Feed digital tracker, and guests are invited to follow the progress via www.SubwayLiveFeed.com.au.