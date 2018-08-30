Former bikies charged over murder of Rebels enforcer

TWO FORMER Rebels bikies have been charged over the murder of Rebels bikie, Michael "Ruthless'' Davey, who was shot dead in 2016 police said today.

Abuzar Sultani, 29, known as Abs was charged with the murder of Davey on Tuesday and appeared in Goulburn court via video link.

Slain Rebels bikie Michael ‘Ruthless’ Davey.

Another man, Siar Munshizada, also 29, is due to appear in Burwood court today also charged with the murder of Davey, a known enforcer for the Rebels bikie gang.

The two men accused of killing him were former members of the Burwood chapter of the gang.

Abuzar Sultan was arrested at an Olympic Park unit block in 2016.

Davey was well known to police, with the then-17-year-old first jailed for manslaughter over the brutal bashing of a teenager in Emu Plains in 2002.

He was released in October 2006 and then had been in and out jail since 2009.

The Rebels member was also involved in another shooting in April 2015 when his Toyota Hilux was shot at in a Penrith shopping centre carpark. He was not injured and a 24-year-old was arrested in relation to that incident.

Davey's close call did little to scare him, with his Instagram account bio including the statement: "I came into this world kick'n n scream'n while covered in some 1 else's blood no I'm not afraid of leavin the same way" alongside a gun and explosion emojis.

Michael Davey spent time in prison for manslaughter.

On March 31, 2016, Davey met his demise when he was shot multiple times just after 12am in a driveway more than 100m from where he was living with his girlfriend Sky.

His girlfriend said Davey received a phone call from a "friend" prompting him to go outside before he was shot.

Neighbours reported hearing as many as six shots before a car sped off, with Davey unable to be revived by paramedics at the scene.

Police at the scene of Davey’s murder.

A man who had only moved into the house two weeks ago, Richard, said it was a gruesome scene.

"There was a lot of blood. You could see his tattoos. I'd say he tried to run away from the scene and used my fence and car as a bit of protection," he said at the time.

Michael Davey predicted his death on his Instagram bio.

The Rebels posted a tribute on their Sydney Facebook page shortly after news of the gangland slaying

"It's with deep regret and sadness I bring the news of Micky D's passing this morning," the post reads.

"On behalf of the club I offer our sincere condolences to the Davey family on this tragic loss.

"You will be truly missed brother you were one of a kind. May you ride in the Forever Chapter. RIP R.F.F.R."

The Rebels Sydney shared a tribute to Micky D on its Facebook page

Dozens of Rebels bikies wearing club colours attended the funeral of the murdered gang member.

The slain bikie was taken from a chapel on a sidecar with a masked rider rolling in a solemn procession of thundering Harley Davidsons.

Davey was laid to rest at Pinegrove Cemetery in western Sydney, as police vans parked on the main road outside the cemetery complex.

Six plain clothes officers also filmed and took photographs from the hill above the precession, while Rebels bikies were at check points around the memorial gardens as a security measure.

His friend and fellow Rebels gang member Mark Easter was executed just the year before when his body was found dumped in bushland in Cowan, north of Sydney in June of 2015. No one has been charged with his murder.

Siar Munshizada led by a Corrective Services Officer to a prison transport vehicle.