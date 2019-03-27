Two from three for Robyn in 8x8

Robyn Tychsen with her winning 8x8 artwork "The Navigator" in the top right corner.

ROBYN TYCHSEN said that in her experience, dogs are very effective at taking you in the right direction.

Last Friday night, when her name was read out as the winner of the LCACA 8x8 exhibition for the second time in three years, she was proven right.

"I'm a bit of a dog lover, and they're a big part of my life,” she said.

"I quite often portray them in my work.”

Ms Tychsen's work, called "The Navigator” is an oil on the 8x8 inch square canvas mandated by the competition, and shows a woman sitting on a briefcase resting with her dog.

After winning in 2017, Ms Tychesen said she thinks that the small scale work is becoming something of a speciality.

"I've worked a lot on a large scale, but it got to the point that I've ogt so many canvasses I thought it'd be better to work small,” she said.

"It concentrates our thoughts I suppose too, but it was a shock to hear my name announced the first time around, let alone the second time.”

Ms Tychsen said that small scale art was a great way to promote local artists and landscapes to a tourist market in the area.

"A lot of people travel and they want something they can take away. If they've got a small work, even if they're getting on a plane they can take it in luggage,” she said.

"It's a great way to get something that's not mass produced, it's a work of art.”

The two-time winner said the 8x8 exhibition was a "fabulous concept” and something that was particularly good for young people.

"I think it's fabulous for the kids because they're in the contest on the same basis and work within the same parameters,” she said.

"It's a great concept.”

Curator Penny Stuary said that noticeable in this year's entries were the number of new artists who had entered their very first exhibition- some winning prizes or selling their work.

Entries came from Sydney, Newcastle, Ballina, Coffs Harbour, Brisbane and the Clarence Valley.

The exhibition runs until April 26 at Ferry Park Gallery, Maclean.

8x8 WINNERS

Section 1 Open

1st: "The Navigator” Robyn Tychsen

2nd: "On the Tide” Lynne Gawne

3rd: "Two Years in France” Jenni Gander

HC: "Exploring” Karl Rubli, "Journey of Heroes” Lynne Gerhrke, "The Journey Ahead! Honi Reifler

Section 2 4-7 Years

1st: "Bushwalking with Dad” Zeke Reifler

2nd: "Journey to Grandma and Pa's” Isla Stuart

3rd: "Dinosaur Moving Rocks” Alexander Jagoe

HC: "In My Garden” April Skumavk, "Egg to Butterfly” Scarlet Skumavk, "The Volcano” Ruby Versace

Section 3 8-11 Years

1st: "Jeffrey's Cocoon” Zoe Cameron

2nd: " The Hike” Shanyni Reifler

3rd: "Flower to Hive” Mekenzie Jane Jagoe

HC: "Elephant Passage” Mitchell Kelly, "The Journey of Indi” Alex Sowell, "African Wild Dog” Neva Stevens, "Bee's World” Cooper Rumph

Section 4 12-16 Years

1st: "Heaven For A Bookworm” Macey Smith

2nd: "The Adventures of Electron Man” Solomon Reifler

3rd: "Alice” Hailey Smith

HC: "Getaway!” Erika Wagstaff, "Through the Storm” Sophie Brien