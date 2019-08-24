Two from two for Lower Clarence club

TRY TIME: AJ Hickling goes over against Marist Brothers at the Group 1 U/13 semi-final.

IT WAS two from two for the Magpies as their juniors powered their way into the grand final.

The Clarence Coast Magpies U/15's side capped off a great day out by scoring a last-gasp win over Kyogle in a tense final few minutes.

With the game locked at 12-12 with just minutes remaining, the Lower Clarence side were able to go over just before the siren sounded to book their place in the final.

Coach Brendan Randall said he was very proud of his charges who had to overcome a numbers disadvantage at various stages in the game.

"It was a great effort by the boys - at one stage they were down to 11 men,” he said.

"But they really dug deep and hung in there and came away with the result.”

Randall said it was a real team effort and told his players to just enjoy the moment and they would be back to business on Tuesday before taking on Ballina on Saturday in the grand final.

The Magpies' U/13's side also fought out a tough battle in a 2018 grand final rematch with Marist Brothers.

The game ended with the Magpies' coming out 20-18 winners in a back and forth tussle for the chance to meet Grafton Ghosts in the grand final next week.