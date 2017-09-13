Two great whites tagged at Angourie, Yamba in one day

CAUGHT: This 2.42m female great white shark was caught yesterday on a SMART drumline anchored off Pippi Beach at Yamba.

CAUGHT: This 2.42m female great white shark was caught yesterday on a SMART drumline anchored off Pippi Beach at Yamba. Clair Morton

TWO great white sharks have been already caught on SMART drumlines installed at Yamba and Angourie, just three days after a Byron Bay surfer's run-in with one at Iluka.

In the wake of a shark attack at Iluka on Sunday morning, which left 35-year-old Abe McGrath with injuries to his hip, the Department of Primary Industries is believed to have installed a number of SMART ((Shark-Management-Alert-in-Real-Time) drumlines betweeen Iluka and Angourie.

Yesterday, it was confirmed that a 2.42m female white shark was caught at Pippi Beach, Yamba, and a 2.82m male white shark was caught on drumlines at Angourie Point.

Both sharks were tagged and released offshore.

They are believed to be the first drumlines installed in Clarence Valley, as part of a rollout of the shark management strategies employed by the NSW Department of Primary Industries.

Last month, the first durmlines were installed at beaches off Coffs Harbour and Sawtell last month.

Speaking a the event, DPI's Deputy Director General - Fisheries, Dr Geoff Allan, said the six month trial of SMART drumlines was part of the NSW Governments $16 million Shark Management Strategy.

"SMART drumlines are looking very promising as part of the future of shark mitigation measures in NSW as trials have shown they help to protect human life while minimising the impact on marine species," Dr Allan said.

"They have proven to be four-times more effective than mesh nets at catching potentially dangerous target sharks on the North Coast during our six month trial earlier this year with minimal bycatch of non-target animals."