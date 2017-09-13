34°
News

Two great whites tagged at Angourie, Yamba in one day

CAUGHT: This 2.42m female great white shark was caught yesterday on a SMART drumline anchored off Pippi Beach at Yamba.
CAUGHT: This 2.42m female great white shark was caught yesterday on a SMART drumline anchored off Pippi Beach at Yamba. Clair Morton
Clair Morton
by

TWO great white sharks have been already caught on SMART drumlines installed at Yamba and Angourie, just three days after a Byron Bay surfer's run-in with one at Iluka.

In the wake of a shark attack at Iluka on Sunday morning, which left 35-year-old Abe McGrath with injuries to his hip, the Department of Primary Industries is believed to have installed a number of SMART ((Shark-Management-Alert-in-Real-Time) drumlines betweeen Iluka and Angourie.

Yesterday, it was confirmed that a 2.42m female white shark was caught at Pippi Beach, Yamba, and a 2.82m male white shark was caught on drumlines at Angourie Point.

Both sharks were tagged and released offshore.

They are believed to be the first drumlines installed in Clarence Valley, as part of a rollout of the shark management strategies employed by the NSW Department of Primary Industries.

Last month, the first durmlines were installed at beaches off Coffs Harbour and Sawtell last month.

Speaking a the event, DPI's Deputy Director General - Fisheries, Dr Geoff Allan, said the six month trial of SMART drumlines was part of the NSW Governments $16 million Shark Management Strategy.

"SMART drumlines are looking very promising as part of the future of shark mitigation measures in NSW as trials have shown they help to protect human life while minimising the impact on marine species," Dr Allan said.

"They have proven to be four-times more effective than mesh nets at catching potentially dangerous target sharks on the North Coast during our six month trial earlier this year with minimal bycatch of non-target animals."

Grafton Daily Examiner
Jail for slave ring that targeted the vulnerable

Jail for slave ring that targeted the vulnerable

A court has jailed members of a family slave ring that trapped vulnerable homeless people with fake promises of food and shelter

  • News

  • 13th Sep 2017 12:29 PM

Asylum seeker 'scammers' lived rent-free in five-bedroom homes

The Minister is describing the asylum seekers as 'scammers'.

Peter Dutton will order 70 asylum seekers to return to Manus and Nauru

Baby formula madness: 'This happens every morning at Coles'

Video taken at Coles Toowong shows women stripping formula from shelves.Source:Facebook

“Australia is already facing a [national] shortage"

But is the new iPhone X worth it? Short answer: no

The new iPhone X is revealed at the Steve Jobs Theater on the Apple campus in California on September 12, 2017.

Do you get much more bang for your buck with the iPhone X? Well...

Local Partners