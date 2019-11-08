Police are hunting for a group of people in two separate cars after two gun incidents 20 minutes apart across Darwin on Thursday night

Police are hunting for a group of people in two separate cars after two gun incidents 20 minutes apart across Darwin on Thursday night

POLICE are hunting for a group of people in two separate cars after two gun incidents 20 minutes apart across Darwin on Thursday night.

The first incident happened about 6pm when a man was arrested after shots were allegedly fired at a home in Ballinger St, Humpty Doo. No one was injured.

The man is alleged to have shot a 12 gauge shotgun into bush land before he was confronted by police and took off.

He allegedly led cops on a 30 minute pursuit through the rural area before he returned home and was arrested by police.

NT Police Superintendent Brendan Muldoon said at 6.16pm, police responded to a man being threatened with a firearm in Rickards Ct, Malak.

The man told police a long arm gun was pointed at him by a youth aged around 17 who had emerged from a blue hatchback

Supt Muldoon said the victim chased the allegedly armed man to the car.

A silver sedan was also believed to be involved.

The group left the scene and were seen in the area of the Jingili Water Gardens and were believed to be in possession of a firearm, police said on Thursday night.

Police were last night interviewing the victim and had not yet determined if the victim and youth were known to each other.

At the time of the incident the youth was described as short, with "afro style" hair and shirtless.

Police are asking for any witnesses to the incident at Rickards Court to contact them.

Police also warned members of the public not to not approach vehicles as described above if they see them.

Contact police on 131444 or report anonymously through Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.