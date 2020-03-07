Two hospitalised after taxi and car crash, north of Coffs

A taxi and a sedan crashed heavily on the Pacific Highway, north of Coffs Harbour this morning.

A taxi and a sedan crashed heavily on the Pacific Highway, north of Coffs Harbour this morning. Frank Redward

TWO men have been hospitalised after a taxi and a sedan crashed heavily on the Pacific Highway north of Coffs Harbour this morning.

A male, aged in his 50s, driving a northbound taxi cab and another male, aged in his 20s, driving a southbound Lexus have been taken to hospital after the vehicles collided heavily at the intersection of Solitary Islands Way at Sapphire Beach.

A taxi and a sedan crashed heavily on the Pacific Highway, north of Coffs Harbour this morning. Frank Redward

The crash happened around 5.30am.

It s understood the taxi was turning off the highway at the time of the accident.

NSW Ambulance paramedics, Coffs Clarence police, local State Emergency Service volunteers, Fire and Rescue NSW and Rural Fire Service crews have attended the scene.

The southbound lanes of the highway leading into Coffs Harbour have now been cleared.

Investigations are underway into the cause of the crash.