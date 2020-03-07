Menu
A taxi and a sedan crashed heavily on the Pacific Highway, north of Coffs Harbour this morning.
Breaking

Two hospitalised after taxi and car crash, north of Coffs

Matt Deans
by
7th Mar 2020 6:35 AM
TWO men have been hospitalised after a taxi and a sedan crashed heavily on the Pacific Highway north of Coffs Harbour this morning. 

A male, aged in his 50s, driving a northbound taxi cab and another male, aged in his 20s, driving a southbound Lexus have been taken to hospital after the vehicles collided heavily at the intersection of Solitary Islands Way at Sapphire Beach. 

The crash happened around 5.30am. 

It s understood the taxi was turning off the highway at the time of the accident.

NSW Ambulance paramedics, Coffs Clarence police, local State Emergency Service volunteers, Fire and Rescue NSW and Rural Fire Service crews have attended the scene. 

The southbound lanes of the highway leading into Coffs Harbour have now been cleared. 

Investigations are underway into the cause of the crash. 

accident coffs coast coffs harbour crash live traffic pacific highway sapphire beach solitary islands way
Coffs Coast Advocate

