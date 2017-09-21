UPDATE: Man, 87, still critical after Casino crash

The scene of a crash between a truck and a car at Casino.

The scene of a crash between a truck and a car at Casino.

Update, Thursday, 9.45am: AN 87-year-old man remains in a critical condition this morning at the Gold Coast University Hospital after a serious crash in Casino.

The driver, understood to be in her 80s, of the car was treated for her injuries at Lismore Base Hospital yesterday.

She was released from hospital later that afternoon.

The driver of the truck, a man in his 40s, was not injured and was taken to Lismore Base Hospital for mandatory blood and urine testing.

Specialist crash investigators attended the scene and commenced inquiries into the incident.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers.

Update Wednesday 8.40pm: AN 87-year-old man seriously injured in a crash at Casino earlier today is now in a critical condition.

The man was airlifted by the Westpac Life Saver Rescue Helicopter from Lismore Base Hospital to the Gold Coast University Hospital about 8.30pm.

He was initially transported from the crash scene by ambulance to Lismore Base in a serious condition about 11.30am.



Update Wednesday 4.50pm: EMERGENCY services have reopened the Bruxner Hwy in both directions after a serious crash at Casino this morning.

The roadway has been closed since about 10.30am, shortly after the crash.

Crash investigations officers have been at the scene on the corner of the highway and Hickey St making inquiries about the circumstances in the lead up to the collision.

Investigations are continuing.



Update Wednesday 2.45pm: POLICE say the Bruxner Hwy at Casino will be closed for at least another hour as crash investigators continue their work at the scene.

The roadway near Hickey St has been closed in both directions since about 10.30am.

Diversions for heavy traffic have been created on West St, Dyraaba and East St to return to the Bruxner Hwy in both directions.

Police have confirmed the injured driver and passenger, a man and woman in their 80s, remain in a serious condition at Lismore Base Hospital.

The truck driver involved was taken to Casino Memorial Hospital for mandatory blood and urine testing.

Investigations into the crash will continue.

The scene of a serious crash on the Bruxner Highway at Casino.

Original story: A COLLISION between a car and truck has closed off parts of Casino as emergency services work to clear the area.

Two people, a man and woman in their 80s, were treated for head and chest injuries and transported by ambulance to Lismore Base Hospital about 11.30am.

It is understood one of the two was trapped in the car for some time before being extracted from the vehicle.

The scene of a serious crash at Casino.

The crash happened just before 10.30am at the corner of Johnston St and Hickey St.

A number of diversions are in place for east and west bound traffic.

Light vehicles travelling eastbound have been diverted to Walker St and Dyraaba St to East St and rejoin the Bruxner Hwy.

Westbound traffic has been directed via Wheat St with the use of North St to rejoin the hwy.

The North Coast Crash Investigation Unit are also on scene with other emergency services and Richmond Valley Council.

It is unknown when the road will fully reopen.