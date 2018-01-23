Police draw firearms to arrest men after pursuit and crash

Combine Street crime scene: Crime scene after a police pursuit. Combine Street intersection with Pacific Highway, Coffs Harbour.

A DRAMATIC scene in Coffs Harbour this afternoon saw a vehicle crash on the Pacific Highway after a police pursuit.

Witnesses said officers were seen to draw their firearms and detain two men.

The men have since been taken into custody.

It is understood the incident happened around 3pm.

A police crime scene remains on the corner of Combine St with detectives and Traffic and Highway Patrol officers on scene.

A white Ford Falcon remains on the footpath with extensive damage to the front of the vehicle and deflated tyres.

More details to follow.