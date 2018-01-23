Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

Police draw firearms to arrest men after pursuit and crash

A DRAMATIC scene in Coffs Harbour this afternoon saw a vehicle crash on the Pacific Highway after a police pursuit.

Witnesses said officers were seen to draw their firearms and detain two men.

The men have since been taken into custody.

It is understood the incident happened around 3pm.

A police crime scene remains on the corner of Combine St with detectives and Traffic and Highway Patrol officers on scene.

A white Ford Falcon remains on the footpath with extensive damage to the front of the vehicle and deflated tyres.  

More details to follow.

Topics:  coffs harbour crime scene custody editors picks pacific highway police pursuit

Coffs Coast Advocate
VIDEO: Inspirational quotes read from Nobel winning works

VIDEO: Inspirational quotes read from Nobel winning works

Nigel Dawe has embarked on a quest to become the Jamie Oliver of literature and change how we read

Police search for teenager in relation to multiple break-ins

Jordan Daniel Schmidt.

Have you seen this teen?

Vision no barrier to the beach

EXPLORING: Jance Tortely uses his Dakota disc on the sand, at Yamba beach.

The program creates a whole new experience for children

SHARK SCARE: Young girl one of six surfers in the water

Surfers and swimmers were evacuated from the water at Seven Mile Beach at Lennox Head today after a "huge shark" came up and circled a few people. The beach was closed after the encounter.

A group of surfers have been left terrified after the experience

Local Partners