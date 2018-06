Two people suffered puncture wounds from a dog attack in South Grafton on Thursday, 31st May, 2018.

TWO people have been hospitalised after an alleged dog attack in South Grafton yesterday afternoon.

The victims received a number of puncture wounds during the attack, which allegdly happened on Swallow Rd about 4.30pm, and were treated at Grafton Base Hospital.

It's believed the incident has been reported to both Coffs/Clarence Police District and Clarence Valley Council.

