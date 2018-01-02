Menu
Two injured in four car pile-up

Jarrard Potter
by

TWO people were injured in a four-car pile-up near the Iluka turn-off on the Pacific Highway, closing the road in both directions for more than an hour.

About 10.45pm last night a 46-year-old male driving a Holden Commodore south on the Pacific Highway crossed onto the opposite side of the road for reasons unknown near the Iluka turn-off and hit a Toyota Kluger heading north.

The Commodore then collided head-on with a red Hyundai, which caused the Commodore to roll several times before coming to rest in the southbound lane. A white Corolla also collided into the vehicle as a result of the first collision.

Two passengers from the red Hyundai were taken to Lismore Base Hospital, and all vehicles required towing with traffic blocked in both directions for more than an hour.

The offending driver was issued with an infringement notice.

