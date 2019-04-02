Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Police say the man was driving to conditions during that freak storm.
Police say the man was driving to conditions during that freak storm.
News

Two injured in freak storm

Jenna Thompson
by
2nd Apr 2019 11:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A MOTORCYCLIST and his passenger had an unlucky run-in with Mother Nature on Saturday.

Coffs-Clarence Police duty officer Chief Inspector Shari Allison said the male driver and a female passenger were heading northbound along Armidale Road towards Nymboida when they were met with a sudden downpour.

"The man was driving to conditions during that freak storm, so he was doing the right thing," Insp Allison said.

"But, while navigating a bend, the motorcycle lost traction and fell on its side."

Insp Allision said the pair sustained injuries from the incident.

"The handlebars struck the male in the chest and the woman injured her shoulder and neck," she said.

"Fortunately, a passer-by pulled over and rendered assistance."

The man and woman were transported to Grafton Base Hospital for treatment.

crash motorcycle rain storm storm
Grafton Daily Examiner

Top Stories

    Big Day out returns to the Valley

    Big Day out returns to the Valley

    News 'We can't wait for people to experience the new layout, additional pop-up bars, and incredible live artists this year'

    • 2nd Apr 2019 11:00 AM
    Health to business: What we already know is in the budget

    premium_icon Health to business: What we already know is in the budget

    Politics Up to 10 million Aussies to get tax relief in pre-election Budget

    Clarence targeted for better access to cancer therapy

    premium_icon Clarence targeted for better access to cancer therapy

    Health Valley cancer patients dying earlier because therapy too far away.

    Fitting farewell for fast bowling maestro

    premium_icon Fitting farewell for fast bowling maestro

    Cricket Chris Adamson bows out with a grand final win