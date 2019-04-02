Two injured in freak storm

Police say the man was driving to conditions during that freak storm.

Police say the man was driving to conditions during that freak storm.

A MOTORCYCLIST and his passenger had an unlucky run-in with Mother Nature on Saturday.

Coffs-Clarence Police duty officer Chief Inspector Shari Allison said the male driver and a female passenger were heading northbound along Armidale Road towards Nymboida when they were met with a sudden downpour.

"The man was driving to conditions during that freak storm, so he was doing the right thing," Insp Allison said.

"But, while navigating a bend, the motorcycle lost traction and fell on its side."

Insp Allision said the pair sustained injuries from the incident.

"The handlebars struck the male in the chest and the woman injured her shoulder and neck," she said.

"Fortunately, a passer-by pulled over and rendered assistance."

The man and woman were transported to Grafton Base Hospital for treatment.