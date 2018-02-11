Two injured in single-vehicle crash

Two people were hospitalised after a car collided with a tree.

TWO people were hospitalised after a single-vehicle crash on the Gwydir Highway Saturday morning.

Coffs/Clarence Local Area Command duty officer Inspector Kingsley Chapman said the car, which had three people in it, was travelling west on Ryan St and left the road, colliding with a tree, near the start of the 100kmh zone at about 6.30am.

"One of the passengers had to be assisted by emergency services to be removed from the car," Insp Chapman said.

The two passengers of the vehicle were taken to Grafton Base Hospital. One passenger suffered a broken arm and cracked vertebrae and still remains in hospital.

Insp Chapman said the driver of the vehicle is assisting police with their inquiries. Any witnesses are encouraged to contact Grafton police on 6642 0222.