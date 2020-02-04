Two jailed over foiled bid to smuggle $350m of ice on ship
TWO men are behind bars after a whopping 400kg haul of ice was found stashed inside car bonnets on a ship bound for Sydney.
Border authorities made the bust on a ship bound for Sydney's Port Botany from Malaysia in late November 2018.
Authorities found more than 394kg of methamphetamine concealed inside 71 car bonnets packed into three shipping containers after noticing "anomalies" in the crates.
The ice is estimated to have a street value of more than $350 million.
Further inspection of the bonnets revealed a crystalline substance inside the skin of the bonnets - which tested positive for ice.
Chen Pham, 18, and 20-year-old Wei Ming Du have been jailed for five and a half and nine years prison respectively over the seizure.
Australian border authorities alleged the two men were due to receive the shipment before passing it onto other members of a criminal syndicate.
In late 2018, police raided homes in Granville, Rhodes and Penshurst, where the two men were arrested.
Pham was charged with attempting to possess a commercial quantity of a border controlled drug. He was sentenced to 5.5 years, with a non-parole period of 3 years' imprisonment.
Du was also charged and prosecuted for a prior importation of 3.94 kilograms of pure MDMA.
He was charged with two counts of attempting to possess a commercial quantity of a border controlled drug, namely methamphetamine and MDMA.
He was sentenced to 9 years, with a non-parole period of 5.5 years' imprisonment.