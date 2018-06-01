The day 'two lives were destroyed' in random CBD attack

LOSS: Jackson Bradey's mother Tammy Bradey releases balloons for her dead son at his funeral.

SHOPKEEPER Dave Phillips will never know how many lives he saved on November 27, 2009.

Mr Phillips, who later received a bravery award for stopping a bayonet wielding killer at Goldfields Plaza in Monkland St, said he had no choice. The killer was after him too.

With knife wounds in his back as he struggled, Mr Phillips did not have time to reflect on his luck that the blade had hit bone instead of vital tissue.

Year 10 James Nash High School student Jackson "Jaxson" Bradey 15, was walking alone near Goldfields Plaza, Gympie after his last day of school in 2009 when the 16-year-old attacker stabbed him in the back with a bayonet.

"Two lives were lost that day," Mr Phillips said in his Mary St bicycle store yesterday, as he reflected on the drama and the tragedy that unfolded nearly a decade ago.

The victim, Jackson Bradey, 15, lay dying on the carpark floor as Mr Phillips fought for his life and witnesses, police and paramedics worked to keep Jackson alive.

As Mr Phillips struggled to disarm his attacker, an unassuming stranger called Neil Wildman calmly walked up and saved Mr Phillips' life.

Mr Phillips was bent over his young attacker, both of them struggling for possession of the bayonet.

Mr Wildman calmly took the attacker's head in his hands and twisted the teenager's neck, almost gently forcing him to the floor and compelling him to let go of the weapon.

Both later received bravery awards, but Mr Phillips said he had no choice but to fight for his life, giving all credit to Mr Wildman, a reluctant an unassuming hero who has never had much to say about it.

The killer, now about 25, is not expected to be released from prison for another five or six years at least.

Jackson's mother, Tammy Bradey, spoke after the killer, 16 at the time, was jailed for 15 years non-parole, including time served.

"I sat behind this young man in the courtroom and he showed no remorse," Mrs Bradey said.

"I don't blame his family. They tried everything to stop him from leaving the house that day.

"After the sentence was handed down and we were in the foyer, I embraced his mother. She apologised to me for what her son had done.

"I wiped a tear from her cheek and said, 'Don't blame yourself, we have both lost our sons."

Psychological reports on the killer later said he had thoughts, dreams and daydreams of killing people, comparing it to "the adrenalin rush of a theme park ride.

The teenager, who had pleaded guilty to one count of murder and one of acts intended to maim, sat quietly in the dock as sentence was passed.