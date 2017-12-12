Two locals killed in horror highway head-on

The scene of a head on collision south of the Ferry Park turnoff on the Pacific Highway where two people died.

The scene of a head on collision south of the Ferry Park turnoff on the Pacific Highway where two people died. Adam Hourigan

A MAN and woman in their 70's believed to be from the Ashby area were killed yesterday as their car collided head-on with another car on the Pacific Highway, south of Maclean.

Police duty officer Inspector Jo Reid said that police believed the elderly pair, driving a blue Hyundai hatchback travelling northing veered onto the wrong side of the road, and collided with a white Kia Sorrento with three occupants.

Maclean head-on collision: Coffs Clarence duty officer Inspector Joanne Reid speaks at the scene of a double-fatal head on collision south of Maclean

The 78-year-old male driver and 72-year-old female passenger in the Hyundai died at the scene of the accident, while the two male occupants in the front of the Kia were transported by ambulance to Lismore Base Hospital, while a female passenger in the rear of the Kia was airlifted to Gold Coast University Hospital in a critical but stable condition.

The collision occurred in a roadworks area where the speed-limit is reduced to 80km per hour, just a "stones-throw" from the future dual-lane Pacific Highway upgrade and Inspector Reid said the incident was devastating leading into the busy Christmas period.

"The conditions were good, and this is a straight section of road, and our investigations will look at fatigue as a possible factor, or any medical conditions the driver may have suffered," she said.

"We have truck driver both north and south of the highway and we have their dashcams, and that will form part of our investigations as well."

Ms Reid appealed to drivers over the upcoming holiday break to take extra precaution on the road, especially through roadwork areas.

"Any area that's a single lane highway presents an extra risk, particularly with more drivers on the road at this time of year," she said.

"All we can do is plead please please slow down, adhere to the roadworks speed limits, adhere to the conditions, take regular breaks and do everything possible to arrive at your destination safely.

"We cannot implore that enough."

