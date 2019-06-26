Menu
Trainer Ben Currie leaves Toowoomba watch house, Tuesday, June 25, 2019.
Trainer Ben Currie leaves Toowoomba watch house, Tuesday, June 25, 2019.
Two men arrested as part of Ben Currie fraud investigation

26th Jun 2019 11:14 AM
POLICE arrested and charged a further two men with fraud last night after a 14-month long investigation by officers from the Queensland Racing Crime Squad.

These charges follow yesterday's arrest of trainer Ben Currie as part of the same investigation. 

A police spokesman said the charges were the result of Operation Quebec Creed, an investigation into suspected doping practices by a network of people involved in the thoroughbred racing industry.

"A 49-year-old man from Forestdale, near Logan, has been arrested and charged with one count of aggravated fraud, and bailed to appear at Brisbane Magistrates Court on July 16, 2019," the spokesperson said.

"A 41-year-old male from Lockyer Waters, a rural area near Gatton, has also been arrested with one count of aggravated fraud and bailed to appear at Gatton Magistrates Court on July 15, 2019.

"It is alleged that both men enabled and facilitated the administration of unregistered horse supplements by a third party which resulted in dishonestly obtaining a financial benefit through thoroughbred race winnings."

ben currie editors picks queensland racing crime squad
Toowoomba Chronicle

