Two men brawl in Woolies ailse over baby formula

A MAN has been charged and another hospitalised after a violent fight over baby formula in a Sydney supermarket.

Police were called to Woolworths, at the Eastwood Shopping Centre, about 8.15am on Sunday after reports of two men fighting in the aisles.

Police said the men, who are of Asian heritage, started arguing over who had the formula first before the fight turned physical.

The brawl spilled onto the street outside the Eastwood Shopping Centre. Picture: Adam Ward

Both the men, aged 65 and 59, threw punches, police said, before the older man used an item from the supermarket shelves to hit the younger man over the head.

There were more than 10 bystanders who tried to break up the brawl as it spilt out of the supermarket and onto the street, it is alleged.

Once the fight was stopped between the two men, who were known to each other, police escorted the 59-year-old to hospital for treatment to a head injury.

The older man was taken to Ryde police station where he was charged with affray.

Some supermarkets have put formula behind the counter introduced and purchase limits.

After receiving treatment for his injury, the 59-year-old man was taken to the same police station for questioning. As he was being questioned, the man started to complain about being unwell and was taken back to the hospital. Police plan to question him again.

Officers are investigating the incident and said more charges were likely to be laid.

Alan Ako, 37, who works at the BWS beside Woolworths said he frequently saw fights over baby formula.

"It seriously happens all the time," he said.

An organised group of shoppers at Woolworths Hurstville buy baby formula in bulk. Picture: 2GB

"People frantically running around and pushing each other out of the way.

"I can see them run past the store on my shifts. I only work here once a week but I still see it often.

"People run up and down the aisles and around the shopping centre.

"We've even had to hire a Chinese speaking member of staff who can translate and try calm people down, try to keep them in line."

There has been a black market in China for safe baby formula since 2008 when melamine contamination killed six babies and forced parents to look offshore for safer supplies.

Frustrated retailers have been forced to impose limits on the number of tins shoppers can buy in a single transaction.