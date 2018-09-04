Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Police have charged two men over the incident. (File picture)
Police have charged two men over the incident. (File picture)
Crime

Two charged after woman stabbed

by Jacob Miley
4th Sep 2018 4:41 AM

TWO men have been charged after a woman was allegedly stabbed at a unit in East Brisbane.

Police said the pair had visited the Potts St unit about 12.30pm today and an argument had ensued.

"A woman who lived in another unit heard the arguing and she went to the unit," a police statement said.

"The arguing continued, and she was stabbed once in the upper right chest."

The 46-year-old woman was taken to Princess Alexandra Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The two men left the apartment, but were later found by police.

A 25-year-old Woolloongabba man was charged with enter dwelling with intent, wounding, possession of a controlled drug (Ritalin) and possession of utensil (metal cone).

He is expected to appear at the Brisbane Magistrates Court on Tuesday.

A 32-year-old Surfers Paradise man was charged with one count of enter premises with intent and is expected to appear at the Brisbane Magistrates Court on September 19.

crime east brisbane editors picks stabbing

Top Stories

    WATER WOES: Highway upgrade erodes home owner's dream

    premium_icon WATER WOES: Highway upgrade erodes home owner's dream

    News "A LOT of this water used to go down through the caravan park, but now it's all directed straight down my property."

    Gesture from accused upsets magistrate during sentencing

    premium_icon Gesture from accused upsets magistrate during sentencing

    Crime Man sentenced for assault on partner in front of the kids.

    Why spring is the season to strike a bargain

    premium_icon Why spring is the season to strike a bargain

    Property Clarence Valley property listings rise ahead of peak selling season

    'Offences far too serious to divert to Mental Health sphere'

    premium_icon 'Offences far too serious to divert to Mental Health sphere'

    Crime Application to be heard under the Mental Health Act denied

    Local Partners