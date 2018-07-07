Two men to face court charged over alleged crime spree

Two men will appear in court on Saturday.

TWO men will appear in court on Saturday after being charged with several offences including break, enter & steal at Macksville earlier this week.

About 8am on Wednesday, a break in occurred at a facility near Macksville.

Police attached to Richmond Police District will allege that following the break in, a vehicle was stolen and the offenders fled.

The stolen vehicle was later involved in a pursuit with a police vehicle on the Pacific Highway about 20km south of Woodburn.

The vehicle was recovered later that day abandoned in Maclean.

About 12.30pm on Friday officers from Richmond Police District were patrolling Coolamon Scenic Drive at Mullumbimby when they saw a 19-year-old man.

The man fled from police across the nearby golf course but was arrested and conveyed to Byron Central Hospital.

He was later taken to Byron Bay Police Station where he was charged with break, enter & steal, take conveyance without consent and an outstanding warrant.

The man was refused bail to appear at Lismore Bail Court on Saturday.

Acting on information received police attended a home in Wilsons Creek Road at Mullumbimby about 2.30pm on Friday.

Officers from Richmond and Tweed Byron Target Action Groups along with the dog squad, pursued on foot, a man who fled from the premises.

A 21-year-old man was apprehended by the police dog.

The man was conveyed to Lismore Police Station where he was later charged with break, enter & steal, take & drive conveyance, trespass and breach of bail.

The man was refused bail to appear at Lismore Bail Court on Saturday.