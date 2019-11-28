Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Mark Stephen Crump, 38, and Trevor Spencer, 72, were convicted in the Brisbane Supreme Court today for murdering Gary Ryan, 43, at Mundubbera on August 23, 2016.
Mark Stephen Crump, 38, and Trevor Spencer, 72, were convicted in the Brisbane Supreme Court today for murdering Gary Ryan, 43, at Mundubbera on August 23, 2016.
Crime

Gary Ryan suffered 59 stab wounds from swords before he died

by Aaron Bunch
28th Nov 2019 2:24 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

TWO men ambushed a Queensland father with swords and left him to bleed to death from 59 stab wounds on a rural property, a court has heard.

Mark Stephen Crump, 38, and Trevor Spencer, 72, were convicted in the Brisbane Supreme Court today for murdering Gary Ryan, 43, at Mundubbera on August 23, 2016.

The men were sentenced to life in prison, with Justice Martin Burns saying the parole authorities will need to think long and hard before ever considering them for release.

Mr Ryan's ex-wife Marilyn Anne Ryan, 39, and family friend Jessica Lee Roebuck, 22, have pleaded guilty to manslaughter.

MORE TO COME

More Stories

crime editors picks gary ryan mark stephen crump murder trevor spencer violence

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        FIRE UPDATE: Latest information on Clarence fires

        FIRE UPDATE: Latest information on Clarence fires

        News Stay up to date on the latest bushfire information in and around the Clarence Valley

        Get a piece of Crowe’s DNA for a good cause

        premium_icon Get a piece of Crowe’s DNA for a good cause

        News Hollywood star to auction off a very personal item to help raise money for NSW...

        Chilling video shows final days before prisoner’s death

        premium_icon Chilling video shows final days before prisoner’s death

        News Murder trial of man accused of Grafton jail bashing continues

        Beware the ‘trench-coat wearing weirdos’

        premium_icon Beware the ‘trench-coat wearing weirdos’

        Council News Unfashionable conspiracy theorists lead council to reject guidelines