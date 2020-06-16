Three adults, child hospitalised after Bruce Hwy crashes

Queensland Ambulance Service paramedics are still on the scene where multiple car crashes have occurred off the Bruce Hwy.

UPDATE 1.30pm:

ALL four people involved in multiple Bruce Hwy crashes at 12pm on the Sunshine Coast have been taken to hospital.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokesman said a woman in her 20s and a toddler were taken to Sunshine Coast University Hospital, as a precaution, both in stable conditions.

Two others, a man in his 50s and a man in his 20s, were also taken to hospital.

Earlier 12.46pm:

Emergency services were called to the Nambour Connection Road off-ramp on the Bruce Hwy at 12pm with reports of a single-vehicle crash.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokeswoman said shortly after a second, two-vehicle crash occurred nearby.

She said a man in his 50s with hip pain and a man in his 20s with neck pain were taken to Sunshine Coast University Hospital.

Paramedics are still on the scene assessing two other patients, believed to be a woman and a child.

The crash happened near Exit 210, Parklands and has affected traffic on the highway.

A Queensland Police spokesman said the northbound Bruce Hwy lanes were closed for about 40 minutes.