Two men injured in truck crash

A car has collided with a truck at Ulmarra this morning.

A car has collided with a truck at Ulmarra this morning. Conributed

A COLLISION between a car and a truck has occurred in Ulmarra this morning.

Emergency services have made their way to the scene of the crash which, it is believed, occurred near Ulmarra Public School.

There is extensive damage to the front of the car and fluid is leaking out the front of the B-Double semi.

It is understood two men were in the car at the time and have both sustained injuries while the truck driver was unharmed.

One man, it's believed was able to remove themselves from the car following the collision, while a second man was trapped inside the vehicle for a short time.

Both men are being treated by first responders while fire crews attend to cleanup and hazard control.