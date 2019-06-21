Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A car has collided with a truck at Ulmarra this morning.
A car has collided with a truck at Ulmarra this morning. Conributed
News

Two men injured in truck crash

Jenna Thompson
by
21st Jun 2019 7:58 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A COLLISION between a car and a truck has occurred in Ulmarra this morning.

Emergency services have made their way to the scene of the crash which, it is believed, occurred near Ulmarra Public School.

There is extensive damage to the front of the car and fluid is leaking out the front of the B-Double semi.

It is understood two men were in the car at the time and have both sustained injuries while the truck driver was unharmed.

One man, it's believed was able to remove themselves from the car following the collision, while a second man was trapped inside the vehicle for a short time.

Both men are being treated by first responders while fire crews attend to cleanup and hazard control.

 

Photos
View Gallery
car crash truck crash ulmarra
Grafton Daily Examiner

Top Stories

    TRAFFIC ALERT: Truck and car collide

    TRAFFIC ALERT: Truck and car collide

    Breaking Motorists are advised to avoid the area or exercise caution

    Grafton joins long hospital queue

    premium_icon Grafton joins long hospital queue

    Politics $263m redevelopment could be a while off

    New name for an institution

    premium_icon New name for an institution

    Property Back to the future for Dougherty Property

    DEX heart beats strong at 160 years and counting

    DEX heart beats strong at 160 years and counting

    News Journalists the core of our work