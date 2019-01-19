Cop punched in face during traffic stop

A policeman has been punched in the face during a routine traffic stop on the Gold Coast overnight.

TWO men and a woman have been charged after a traffic officer was allegedly assaulted while carrying out random breath tests on the Gold Coast last night.

Two cars were stopped around 8.15pm on Beattie St, Coomera, where both drivers, a man and woman, returned positive test results and were moved to the back of a police car.

A male passenger from one of the stopped vehicles allegedly tried to obstruct the policeman, who called for back-up.

The male driver attempted to escape but as the officer approached the man allegedly punched him in the face.

A 28-year-old Coomera man was charged with one count of serious assault police.

He is expected to appear at Southport Magistrates Court on February 8.

A 19-year-old Labrador man was charged with one count of obstruct police and is expected to appear at Southport Magistrates Court on February 4.

A 48-year-old woman was given a Notice to Appear for obstruct police and drink driving after returning a Blood Alcohol Concentration of .111.

She is expected to appear in the Southport Magistrates Court on February 22. The 59-year-old officer was taken to Gold Coast University Hospital with a suspected broken nose.