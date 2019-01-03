Menu
Crime

Two men stabbed at Sydney Scientology headquarters

3rd Jan 2019 2:14 PM
A TEENAGER has been arrested after two men were allegedly stabbed at the headquarters of the Church of Scientology on Sydney's Lower North Shore today.

Emergency services were called to the religious centre on Greville Street, near Fullers Road, Chatswood, just after 12.30pm, following reports of a stabbing.

Two have reportedly been stabbed at the Sydney headquarters of the Church of Scientology Picture: TNV
Two have reportedly been stabbed at the Sydney headquarters of the Church of Scientology Picture: TNV

 

Police arrested a 16-year0old at the scene. Picture: TNV
Police arrested a 16-year0old at the scene. Picture: TNV

The two injured men, whose ages are not known, were taken to Royal North Shore Hospital.

One of the men is in a critical condition.

Officers from North Shore Police Area Command attended and arrested a 16-year-old boy.

He was taken to Chatswood Police Station where he is assisting with inquiries.

A NSW Ambulance spokesman said they were called at 12.30pm and four crews and a helictoper attended the scene.

There were reports one man was stabbed in the neck.

A man in his 30s was treated at the scene and taken to Royal North Shore Hospital in a serious condition.

The second man was treated for "minor lacerations" and also taken to the hospital.

