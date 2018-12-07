Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Two men use a pole to rob a man selling a phone on Gumtree in Findon
Two men use a pole to rob a man selling a phone on Gumtree in Findon Pexels
Crime

Gumtree phone robbers on the run

by Gabriel Polychronis
7th Dec 2018 7:04 AM

When two men arrived at a house to look at a phone up for sale on Gumtree, they hit the seller over the head instead of buying the goods.  

At about 10pm on Thursday, two men went to a house on Norman St, Findon in Adelaide's west under the guise of buying a phone advertised on popular classified advertisement website Gumtree.

They stole the mobile phone and used a pole to hit the male seller over the head.

The victim was taken to the Queen Elizabeth Hospital where he was treated for head injuries.

Police are investigating the incident and are still searching from the offenders.

adelaide gumtree phone robbers

Top Stories

    'See u when my blade is hanging out your neck'

    premium_icon 'See u when my blade is hanging out your neck'

    Crime GUILTY plea entered for threatening text messages after sending victim more than 100 messages and phone calls in two days.

    Power 30: Clarence Valley's most influential #11-14

    premium_icon Power 30: Clarence Valley's most influential #11-14

    News Pollies, a community group leader and a business owner named.

    'I was broken already, but this broke my heart'

    premium_icon 'I was broken already, but this broke my heart'

    News Grafton woman shares terrifying ordeal

    Local Partners