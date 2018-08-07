Two more businesses join CVBEA Hall of Fame

TWO new businesses were inducted into the Clarence Valley Business Excellence Awards' Hall of Fame on Saturday night. After displaying years of continued excellence in their field, Addictive Hair and Beauty and Family Dental Yamba joined their peers.

For the past three years, Addictive Hair and Beauty has swept the field in the Excellence in Hair and Beauty award, while Family Dental Yamba has taken out the Excellence in Professional Services (more than six employees) category for the third year running.

Addictive Hair and Beauty owner Sophie Wiblen said the introduction into the Hall of Fame was exciting for her, her staff and the clients.

"It was really unexpected, and it's really an honour to win the Hair and Beauty Award for three years in a row and earn our spot in the Hall of Fame,” she said in front of the 256 people gathered at the Bowlo Sport and Leisure Club for the awards.

"Thank you to all of our clients and our team, it's a real honour and I'm so proud of everyone.”

Accepting the award for Family Dental Yamba was practice manager Dwarne McPhee, who said the award took a lot of preparation and hard work, but it had all paid off.

"It takes a lot of hard work to get there and do your application and go through the whole process of the awards, and there's a lot of effort that goes into it from the management and owners and staff,” he said.

HARD WORK: Practice manager Dwarne McPhee speaks on behalf of Family Dental on their induction into the Hall of Fame. Adam Hourigan

"To win for three years in a row, it affirms you're doing something right and the people appreciate what you're doing in the community and that's a real honour.”

NSW Business Chamber Northern Rivers regional manager Jane Laverty said the CVBEA introduced the Hall of Fame last year to recognise the consistently high achievements of businesses in the Clarence Valley at the Excellence Awards.

"The key criteria is that a business must win in the same category in three consecutive years to qualify, and once a business has won entry into the Hall of Fame they will be ineligible to enter the category in the following year,” MrsLaverty said.

Previous inductees include Benny's Smash Repairs, Farmer Lou's, Caringa Enterprise, Mareeba Aged Care, SPAR Maclean, Complete Staff Solutions and Big River Seafood.