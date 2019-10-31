Menu
Two more Cup contenders out of race

by Michael Manley
31st Oct 2019 6:46 PM

TWO more Melbourne Cup aspirants have been scratched due to lameness after Racing Victoria vets completed their inspections of the top 35 horses left in the race.

New South Wales-trained stayer Angel Of Truth, who was guaranteed a start was scratched by his trainer Gwenda Markwell after he finished 11th in the Bendigo Cup.

Angel Of Truth was examined by RV veterinarians as part of their Melbourne Cup runner inpsections and was found to be lame in the right foreleg.

English stayer Raheen House, who was No. 30 in the Melbourne Cup Order Of Entry, was scratched by his trainer Wiliam Haggas.

Raheen House was inspected by Racing Victoria veterinarians after he finished second last in the Bendigo Cup and was found to be lame.

Their removal comes after Marmelo and Godolphin's Ispolini were both scratched on veterinary advice on Wednesday as the attrition rate for the famous race rose dramatically.

Raheen House gallops at Werribee this month.
