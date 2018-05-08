Two more months, then bridge back to beautiful

The McFarlane Bridge sits waiting at sunset for its newly restored tower to be replaced on the bridge after they were taken away and restored earlier in the year.

The McFarlane Bridge sits waiting at sunset for its newly restored tower to be replaced on the bridge after they were taken away and restored earlier in the year. Jarrard Potter

THERE will be temporary closures of McFarlane Bridge in Maclean this month for continued restoration work to be carried out on the bridge.

Restoration work on McFarlane Bridge is entering its final stages, with pier strengthening and painting being carried out over the next two months.

The first temporary closure will occur on Tuesday 15 May from 10am to 2pm, with a second in coming weeks which will be communicated once the date is confirmed.

Subsequent work will then move to installing rock around the piers and long term corrosion prevention to reduce the effect of salt water, extend the life of the structure and reduce ongoing maintenance costs.

Once these final stages are complete, the 112 year old bridge will be returned to its former glory.

Electronic message signs will be in place either side of McFarlane Bridge, on the approaches to Lawrence Bluff Point ferry crossing and at Brushgrove to alert motorists of the temporary bridge closures.

Motorists are advised to drive to the conditions during this time, and follow the directions of signs and traffic control.

Roads and Maritime Services thanks motorists for their patience during this time.