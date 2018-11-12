MOTORBIKE CRASH: Helicopter landing on highway

UPDATE 2.10pm: A NSW Ambulance said a motorbike rider involved in a crash on the Pacific Highway 10 minutes south of New Italy, ran into the back of a moving car at high speed.

The 60-year-old man has injuries to his arms and abrasions to his face.

The Westpac Life Saver Rescue Helicopter is landing 400 metres away from the accident site on the southbound lanes of the Pacific Highway.

UPDATE 1.45PM: SOUTHBOUND lanes of the Pacific Highway are closed to allow the Westpac Life Saver Rescue Helicopter to land at the accident site.

NSW Transport advise traffic is heavy in the area.

Original: TWO separate incidents are unfolding on the Northern Rivers involving a collision between a car and a motorbike.

A car and motorbike collided on the Pacific Highway, 15km north of Harwood Bridge at Devils Pulpit about 20 minutes ago.

A NSW Ambulance spokesman said they are attending to the bike rider, a 60-year-old man, who has superficial bleeding in the neck area.

No one is trapped in the incident.

Southbound lanes are blocked on the Pacific Highway.

Another incident involving a car and motorbike is unfolding on Johnston Street in Casino.

The NSW Ambulance spokesman said a 43-year-old man was conscious and breathing, and had sustained leg injuries.