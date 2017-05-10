Two new life members for Maclean Show

FOR THE two new life members of the Maclean Show Society, it is those around them that help them keep the Maclean Show the traditional event for the rural community.

For Brian Farrell, his involvement with the show goes back for more than 30 years, serving on the committee for much of that time including taking on the treasurer's role for a period.

"I just like to help out and get things working,” he said humbly.

"We just don't do the show, there's campdrafts and the dog trailing as well, but I I feel very honoured and proud to accept the life membership.”

Particular mention was made of Mr Farrell's involvement with the dog trials came from a suggestion from then show secretary Joyce Watson.

"About 12 years ago she asked if we could have some dog trials on the Tuesday night of the show,” Mr Farrell said.

"And now it's taken off, with Happy Davis, who supplied the first cattle for the trial, and then started trialling himself, helped me get it to its own event which we run in July.

"I just love the country area, and I think the show gives everyone the opportunity to show off what they do.”

Brian Ferrie speaks after being awarded life membership of the Maclean Show. Adam Hourigan

Other awardee Brian Ferrie said that he was also honoured to be presented with life membership, and although serving as president for only a "short” few years, had been a member for a long time.

"I've enjoyed every bit of it,” he said. "But we have a good bunch running it, and it's hard working to get a show going from everyone. It takes a lot of time.”

One of Mr Ferrie's achievements as president has been the introduction of the showground area as an RV campsite, something which he said has added to what the show can put on each year.

"It's given us some finance to be able to do a few things, such as some of the extra entertainment,” he said.

"We worked pretty hard for it, but it eventually happened and it's really good for the town.”

And as president and a life member, Mr Ferrie said there was only one more thing to do in future years.

"I think it means I have to work harder,” he laughed. "But I've got a few good ideas.”