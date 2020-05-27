Two Gurelgham services you can take advantage of

What does Gurelgham do? Here are a couple of the services it provides.

Clear Minds

Clear Minds is a program for children and young adults under 18, who are living with or showing early signs of mental health issues.

Clear Minds can provide practical support to children, young adults and their families in the Tweed to Grafton area. With the help of a supportive adult, we work together to find ways to provide assistance.

The Clear Minds program works closely with other local services to provide flexible and responsive assistance. It provides community education designed to connect children and young adults to their community, nurturing a sense of belonging and support while building friendships, interest and hope.

What kind of support can our Clear Minds program provide?

• Explore areas of life including emotional wellbeing, physical health, safety, learning and development

• Find out goals and concerns and areas you would like help with

• Provide some anger management coping strategies

• Provide mindfulness and relaxation techniques

• Discuss communication styles and how to express feelings in healthy ways

• Linking you in with GP's and a Mental Health Plan

• Booking appointments to counsellors

• Talking to your school about making a flexible plan for managing your school life

We can help you to link in and make appointments with the right people to discuss any concerns or actions you would like to put in place at school, at home, with Centrelink or any other service.

You can reach our Clear Minds team with a free call to 1300 900 091.

Stories from The Deadly Examiner 2020 edition

Specialist Homelessness Service

There are many people in our communities at risk of, or currently experiencing homelessness. At Momentum, we understand it's important to respond rapidly. We can assist people to access crisis accommodation and provide the support you need to transition to a safe and stable home environment.

Through our partner networks and collaboration with outside agencies and providers, we ensure people are supported on a pathway out of, or away from, homelessness.

• We offer personalised case management for holistic support to address the reasons that might be contributing to your housing situation

• We can provide assistance and advocacy to maintain and sustain your existing tenancy

• If needed, we can support you to be able to find your new home

• We can facilitate access to crisis housing

• We can offer help with learning the skills you need to achieve your goals and a safe and stable home environment.

• We offer culturally appropriate and safe services especially for Aboriginal people and their families, through our partnerships with our Aboriginal partner agencies.

These partners include Northern Rivers Community Gateway, Jali Local Aboriginal Land Council, Boolangle Local Aboriginal Land Council and Gurehlgam Corporation.

If your tenancy is at risk, or you are currently sleeping rough or in your car, staying with friends, or living in overcrowded or unsafe homes, contact us for help.

Call 1300 355 305 after hours and on weekends for crisis domestic violence support.

Call 1300 355 305 8.30am - 4.30pm Monday to Friday for Women and Aboriginal Women's Domestic & Family Violence Service

Call 1300 355 305 8.30am - 4.30pm Monday to Friday for Aboriginal Homelessness & Prevention Service - Grafton Office 0266426399