Two on motor scooter die in horrific crash

Two men have been killed after a crash involving a scooter, a bus and a car in Kingsgrove last night.

The scooter driver, 32, was travelling south on Kingsgrove Rd at 8.20pm with a male passenger before stopping and waiting to turn into Vivienne St.

A bus was also travelling south when the scooter and a car heading north collided killing both men on the scooter.

The scooter driver was travelling south on Kingsgrove Rd with a male passenger. Picture: TNV

The rider and his passenger suffered fatal injuries and died at the scene. Picture: TNV

The driver of the bus and the car were both taken to hospital for mandatory tests. Picture: TNV

Police are investigating whether the bus hit the two men on the scooter from behind, forcing them into the path of the oncoming car..

The driver of the bus and the car were both taken to hospital for mandatory tests and were uninjured.

Officers from St George Police Area Command, together with officers from Metropolitan Crash Investigation Unit have attended the scene and have commenced inquiries.