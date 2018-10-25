Menu
CAR ACCIDENT: Two people have been airlifted following a car roll over in Roma.
Two people airlifted following car rollover

Molly Hancock
25th Oct 2018 9:51 AM

TWO people have been airlifted to Princess Alexandra Hospital in a critical and serious condition following a car accident last night in Roma.

Emergency services were called to Mount Saltbrush Rd at 8pm on Wednesday evening after a single-vehicle with three people inside rolled.

All three occupants were transported to Roma Hospital.

The male patient in his teens was later airlifted to Princess Alexandra Hospital in a critical condition with spinal injuries.

A second male patient in his teens was also airlifted in a serious condition with internal injuries and a female patient was stable at Roma Hospital with no obvious injuries.

