Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
SHUT: Two people have died following an incident at Airlie Beach Lagoon on Sunday afternoon.
SHUT: Two people have died following an incident at Airlie Beach Lagoon on Sunday afternoon. Georgia Simpson
News

Two people dead following lagoon incident

Georgia Simpson
by
28th Oct 2018 7:00 PM | Updated: 29th Oct 2018 9:30 AM

TWO people have died following an incident at Airlie Beach Lagoon on Sunday afternoon.

The pair were rushed to Proserpine Hospital after what a Queensland Ambulance Service spokesperson described as a "near drowning" at the popular tourist location about 4pm.

An eyewitness, who wished to remain anonymous, told the Whitsunday Times that she didn't realise anything was wrong until she looked up from her book and saw an ambulance by the bank of the lagoon.

"There was no shouting or screaming, I just looked up and saw two people receiving CPR," the eyewitness said.

"I went over to help, but there were too many people.

"I don't know how it happened."

The lagoon was closed late Sunday afternoon following the incident.

A report will be prepared for the coroner.

death drowning editors picks fatality lagoon
Whitsunday Times

Top Stories

    Queen crowned for 2018 Jacaranda Festival

    Queen crowned for 2018 Jacaranda Festival

    Breaking 75th crowned in front of large crowd at Market Square

    Proms hits the high notes at Saraton

    premium_icon Proms hits the high notes at Saraton

    Music From Opera to jazz for annual concert

    • 29th Oct 2018 8:37 AM
    A watery end for 4WD at Red Rock

    A watery end for 4WD at Red Rock

    Offbeat Car sinks to bottom of river inlet

    • 29th Oct 2018 9:24 AM
    45+ events during Jacaranda Festival 2018

    45+ events during Jacaranda Festival 2018

    Whats On The list with more than 40 events on during the Jacaranda Festival

    Local Partners