Two people fall 30m at popular tourism hot spot
UPDATE 4.45pm:
CREWS are working to free two people stranded on a cliff face after falling 30m at Kondalilla Falls.
A woman in her 20s was rescued from the scene by Queensland Fire and Emergency Service crews.
A male in his 30s is remarkably walking and QFES will work to remove him as well.
Both suffered only minor injuries.
A Queensland Ambulance spokesman said due to the rough terrain at the location a rescue helicopter was unable to assist.
BREAKING:
TWO people have fallen 30m at Kondalilla Falls this afternoon.
A Queensland Ambulance Service spokesman confirmed a woman in her 20s and a male in his 30s suffered only minor injuries in the fall at 3pm.
It is believed they fell from a point close to the falls at the tourism hot spot.
Queensland Fire and Emergency Service crews are working to reach the pair in a "vertical rescue job".