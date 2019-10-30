One man dead, one critical after hang gliding crash

UPDATE, 3.05pm: POLICE have confirmed that a man who died in a hang gliding crash at Lennox Head was 67 years old.

He has not yet been formally identified.

The second man, aged 26, was treated by NSW Ambulance paramedics, before being winched off the cliff via helicopter and flown to Gold Coast Hospital in a critical condition.

Officers from Richmond Police District established a crime scene and commenced an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the crash.

The Sports Aviation Federation of Australia are assisting police with inquiries.

A report will be prepared for the information of the Coroner.

Anyone with information about this incident is urged to contact Crime Stoppers: 1800 333 000 or https://nsw.crimestoppers.com.au.

UPDATE, 2.35pm: BYSTANDERS tried desperately to save the life of a local hang gliding instructor after a horrific crash on the Lennox Point headland, paramedics have revealed.

NSW Ambulance Inspector Greg Powell said bystanders and witnesses did a "fantastic job" in difficult circumstances.

"One patient could not be saved despite the best efforts of bystanders and paramedics," he said.

"The second patient was transported to Gold Coast University Hospital in a critical condition with head injuries and chest injuries."

UPDATE, 2pm: POLICE have confirmed that one person has been killed in a hang gliding crash at Lennox Head this afternoon.

A second person has been airlifted to the Gold Coast University Hospital with serious injuries.

Richmond Police District Inspector David Vandergriend said it was an "unfortunate incident".

"A hang glider has collided with the headland, resulting a fatality and some serious injuries to another person involved," he said.

"Local police are continuing an investigation to determine exactly what happened here today.

"We are in the process of making the necessary family notifications"

Insp Vandergriend said police believed the person killed in the collision was a local instructor, who was "very experienced".

The injured person is believed to be an Irish national.

"We will be examining the crime scene, taking the results of that examination a well as the equipment that was used in the incident," he said.

"We are going through witness statements and we are also looking for some possible Go Pro footage of the incident and that will obviously paint a bit more of a picture for us."

Police are now waiting on rescue personnel to retrieve the deceased person from the base of the headland.

A report will be prepared for the coroner.

Original story: TWO people are believed to have been seriously injured in a hang gliding accident.

Emergency services were called to Pat Morton Lookout at Lennox Head shortly after 12pm.

A NSW Ambulance spokeswoman said there were two patients.

One, believed to be in their 20s, is unconscious.

She said the other patient was understood to be experiencing cardiac arrest.

She said three ambulances had been tasked to the scene, with an aeromedical team also on their way.

More to come.