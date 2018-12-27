Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

Rescued swimmers die in hospital

by Sophie Chirgwin
27th Dec 2018 3:56 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A WOMAN and child who were pulled unconscious from a pool north of Brisbane last week have died in hospital.

The 31-year-old woman and 11-year-old boy were Chinese nationals and had been fighting for their lives in separate hospitals following the incident on Thursday, December 20.

The pair were found unconscious at The Grange residential complex pool at Brendale, north of Brisbane.

It is unclear what day the woman and child passed away in hospital.

David Perkins pulled the pair of Chinese nationals from the pool and performed CPR. Picture: AAP Image/Josh Woning
David Perkins pulled the pair of Chinese nationals from the pool and performed CPR. Picture: AAP Image/Josh Woning

Two men who were first on the scene had been praised by paramedics for their quick actions after rescuing the pair from the pool and performing CPR.

Nine QAS units, including intensive care paramedics, responded to the incident.

Police are preparing a report for the Coroner.

More Stories

brendale drowning editors picks

Top Stories

    IN THE MONEY: Are you Grafton's latest lottery winner?

    IN THE MONEY: Are you Grafton's latest lottery winner?

    Breaking Could you have won $100,000 and not know it? Check your tickets now.

    Shark action off our coastline

    premium_icon Shark action off our coastline

    News Plenty of sharks spotted this summer

    Neighbours stunned as police shoot knife-wielding man

    premium_icon Neighbours stunned as police shoot knife-wielding man

    Crime Police have shot and critically injured a knife-wielding man.

    OPEN AND SHUT: Businesses closed and opened

    premium_icon OPEN AND SHUT: Businesses closed and opened

    News What businesses have opened or closed in 2018? Here is our list.

    Local Partners