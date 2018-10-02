Teen dies in highway horror as family returns from holidays

UPDATE 2am: POLICE have confirmed a teenage girl died in a horror crash as her family was returning home from holidays.

The 17-year-old girl was travelling as a passenger when three vehicles crashed on the Warrego Highway at Oakey, at the intersection of Brimblecombe Rd, about 9.15am yesterday. She died at the scene.

Police say preliminary investigations indicate a semi-trailer travelling east along the highway collided with a utility, also travelling east.

"The force of the collision pushed the utility into the path of on-coming traffic, where it collided with a sedan," a police media statement said.

"The 17-year-old girl, who was travelling as a passenger in the sedan, was pronounced deceased at the scene."

Two other people in the vehicle, a 48-year-old man and a 44-year-old woman, were both airlifted to hospitals in Brisbane. All three were from The Range.

The driver and sole occupant of the dual cab, a 36-year-old Oakey man, was taken to Toowoomba Base Hospital for treatment.

The driver of the semi-trailer, a 35-year-old man from Victoria, was not physically injured.

Toowoomba Forensic Crash Unit is continuing to investigate.

UPDATE, 1PM: A FAMILY returning home from holidays has been left shattered after a horror fatal crash on the Warrego Highway this morning.

Investigations are continuing into the multi-vehicle collision at the intersection of Brimblecombe Rd about 9.15am.

Acting Inspector Matt Howard said one person died at the scene and two others airlifted to hospitals with serious injuries.

The Forensic Crash Unit is piecing together the chain of events at the scene with initial investigations indicating a Subaru SUV was travelling west when it, a ute and a B-Double truck collided.

A woman, believed to be the front passenger in the SUV, has been airlifted to Toowoomba Hospital while the male driver was airlifted to Brisbane.

Fatal crash, involving a truck and two cars on Warrego Highway at the intersection Brimblecombe Road. September 2018 Bev Lacey

The RACQ LifeFlight rescue service reported the woman suffered "multiple injuries" and was airlifted in a critical condition.

Acting Inspector Howard said it was a tragedy for all involved.

"At this stage (of) inquiries conducted (are) one vehicle was travelling east, another vehicle travelling west, another vehicle (was) waiting to turn right into Brimblecombe Rd and as a result, an accident has occurred," he said.

"The family that have been airlifted to hospital and unfortunately the deceased are from the same family.

Acting Inspector Matt Howard. Fatal crash, involving a truck and two cars on Warrego Highway at the intersection Brimblecombe Road. September 2018 Bev Lacey

"The tragic news (is) they were travelling home from holidays."

The male driver of the ute involved suffered minor injuries.

The male truck driver was not physically injured.

Acting Inspector Howard said investigations were continuing.

Fatal crash, involving a truck and two cars on Warrego Highway at the intersection Brimblecombe Road. September 2018 Bev Lacey

He thanked emergency services for their efforts at the scene.

"All emergency response vehicles who responded to this accident in a timely fashion and have done a great job," he said.

"It's tragic that anyone needs to see this accident, especially emergency services who were first on the scene.

"I want to thank them for their efforts in this."

Emergency services respond to the scene of a crash near Oakey on October 2, 2018. Tara Miko

TUESDAY, 11.30AM: A person has died at the scene of a horrific crash on the Warrego Highway this morning.

Two people have been airlifted from the scene with serious injuries.

TUESDAY, 10.30AM: At least two people will be airlifted from the scene of an horrific multi-vehicle crash on the Warrego Highway near Oakey.

The RACQ LifeFlight and Rescue 500 helictopers are preparing to air flight two critically injured people from the scene.

A police spokeswoman said at least three people suffered multiple serious injuries in the collision between a truck and two cars at the intersection of Brimblecombe Rd just west of Zimms Corner.

The Warrego Highway is closed with all traffic being diverted down Oakey Pittsworth Rd to the west, and Kingsthorpe Haden Rd to the east.

#Update - 2 patients have been transported to Toowoomba Hospital, one in a serious condition via road and the other critical by helicopter, following a multi-vehicle crash on the Warrego Hwy #Kingsthorpe at 9.15am. A rescue helicopter is at the scene for other patients. — Queensland Ambulance (@QldAmbulance) October 2, 2018

The highway is expected to be closed for some time but a police spokeswoman was unable to say when it would re-open.

All emergency services remain on the scene with Forensic Crash Unit investigations soon to get under way.

A B-double truck involved in the crash is off the highway about 100m from where two extensively damaged cars are at the intersection with Brimblecombe Rd.

The tray of a Ute torn off the vehicle is about 50m from the two vehicles.

TUESDAY, 9.30AM: TWO people are trapped and one person is unconscious after a multi-vehicle crash at Oakey this morning.

Emergency services are responding to reports a truck and two cars have collided at the intersection of Brimblecombe Rd and the Warrego Highway.

Initial reports suggest two people are entrapped in the vehicles involved with one person unconscious.

Second rescue helicopter landing at scene of serious multi-vehicle crash on the Warrego Highway near Oakey @the_chronicle_ pic.twitter.com/ymsOcFQIuM — Tara Miko (@Tara_Miko) October 2, 2018

Multiple Queensland Fire and Emergency Services are en route to the crash reported about 9.20am.

The highway is closed in both directions and a LifeFlight helicopter has arrived at the scene.