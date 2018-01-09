Two police pursuits in a stolen car then a foot chase

TWO Sydney men will appear in court today charged over high-speed police pursuits between Coffs Harbour and Grafton on Monday that ended with a chase on foot in South Grafton.
Police were advised to be on the lookout for a grey Kia Optima reported stolen from Sydney.
A Traffic and Highway Patrol officer spotted a vehicle matching that description travelling north on the Pacific Highway at Sapphire Beach shortly after 1pm.
It's alleged the vehicle left the highway and drove onto Solitary Islands Way where a pursuit was initiated.
Due to the manner of driving the pursuit was terminated by police due to safety concerns.
It will be alleged the vehicle reached speeds of around 160km/h in the 80km/h zone on Solitary Islands Way at Sapphire Beach.
The car was tracked to Glenugie where officers engaged in a second pursuit.
Police said officers were attempting to lay road spikes to stop the vehicle on the Pacific Highway, but again terminated a pursuit due to safety concerns when the vehicle reached speeds in excessive of 170km/h in a 110km/h zone.
In Grafton, general duties officers were on standby to search for the vehicle.
It will be alleged the car was found in Heber St, South Grafton a short time later.
Police said three people were seen with the vehicle and fled the scene after seeing officers.
A foot chase through the street followed.
One male was reportedly detained by police as he attempted to jump a fence, while a second man was arrested nearby.
A woman, believed to an occupant in the vehicle, was also taken into custody but later released without charge.
The alleged driver a 22-year-old Sydney man was charged with police pursuit, disqualified driving and drive conveyance without the consent of the owner to face Maclean Local Court today.
The second man a 23-year-old also from Sydney, was allegedly found in the possession of two knives.
He was also refused bail to appear in Maclean Court today.