Two properties saved from bushfire near Grafton

TWO properties and several sheds have been saved from a raging bushfire burning at Chambigne on Old Glen Innes Road, more than a month out from the official start of the New South Wales bushfire season.

More than 20 fire-fighters, assisted by one fixed wing aircraft, worked to contain the fire which took hold yesterday afternoon.

Crews are back on scene today to consolidate containment lines, and it is anticipated the fire will be contained by 5pm. As of midday about 300ha of land had been burnt.

"Local crews did a great job to save two properties and several sheds which came under threat during the afternoon," a Rural Fire Service spokesman said.

"The fire situation in the Clarence Valley has worsened in the past few days with seven bushfires reported on Wednesday, in addition two fires burning uncontained since the weekend."

The spokesman said this week's early heat, combined with dry conditions due to no rain falling since mid-July, meant the fires the RFS were dealing with were burning in very dry forest fuels.

"The grass fire season that normally occurs this time of year after the winter frost has just commenced," he said.

With no rain anticipated in the foreseeable future, the fire danger is unlikely to improve any time soon.

Other fires burning in the region include one at Pillar Valley, south of Mahogany Dr, which has burnt through more than 380ha of land.

"We have good control lines around the perimeter of this fire," the spokesman said.

"The fire is mostly going out as it tracks further to the south towards control lines. At this stage, we do not envisage any properties being threatened by this fire, but smoke will continue to be visible across this fire ground for the next few days."

Fire-fighting crews are also monitoring a blaze at Blaxland Flat, and are working in with National Parks and Wildlife to ensure it does not threaten any properties as it burns down the ridges in Koukandowie Nature Reserve.

For fires burning in Glenreagh, Wombat Creek and Newton Boyd, there is no envisaged threat to properties.

The official bushfire danger period starts on October 1.