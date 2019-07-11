Two Seas in league of her own with dominant run

VICTOR RETURNS: Jockey Tegan Harrison rides Two Seas back to scale after taking out race five on Grafton Cup Day.

BIG MAIDEN HCP: Two Seas exploded down the centre of the Grafton track to demolish his rivals in the $45,000 Northern Rivers Concrete Pumping Big Maiden Showcase Handicap (1200m).

It was one of the most devastating finishes of the carnival, the Kembla Grange-trained filly blowing away her opposition.

Tegan Harrison rode the three-year-old daughter of Sebring for Kembla Grange trainer Graeme Murray and was highly impressed.

"She ran a good first half and then a super second,” Tegan Harrison said.

"She still feels new. But when they put it together like that she always had them covered.”

Inverell filly Another Sheila, prepared by Wayne Oakenfull at Inverell, had led into the straight but was collared after straightening.

Out wide Tegan Harrison was stoking up Two Seas and the three-year-old filly responded terrifically well unleashing a final 300m dash to decimate the opposition.

Graeme Murray said the barrier (15) had him worried and thought Tegan would have to ride her for luck.

Luck didn't come into as Two Seas flew when asked to breakthrough at her fifth start.

"She was on her toes today,” he said of a filly who had run best when second at Moruya recently.

"She needs confidence. Still a three-year-old and will be a better four-year-old. She's going to be a nice horse down the track.

"We had targeted this race too.”

The win followed success in the final race on Ramornie day for a trainer who has been coming to Grafton for many years, following a trail blazed by his father, the late great Bede Murray.