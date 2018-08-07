Menu
Elderly heavy metal fans sneak out of nursing home to rock out at Wacken Open Air.
Nursing home pair flee to heavy metal festival

by New York Post
7th Aug 2018 4:53 AM

A PAIR of elderly German men escaped from their nursing home to go to a heavy metal festival, it was reported.

After the home reported them missing, police found the two at 3am at Wacken Open Air, the world's biggest - and muddiest - heavy metal festival, according to a story in the New York Post.

A police spokeswoman said they were in a "disoriented and dazed" state but nonetheless were reluctant to leave, Deutsche Welle reported.

Eventually, they were persuaded to leave and police escorted them home with the help of a taxi and a patrol car.

"They obviously liked the metal festival," police spokeswoman Merle Neufeld told public broadcaster Norddeutscher Rundfunk.

"The care home quickly organised a return transport after police picked them up."

A sold-out crowd of more than 75,000 people was expected for the four-day festival, the 29th time the legendary event has been held.

Headline acts this year include Danzig, Judas Priest, Hatebreed, In Flames, Running Wild, Arch Enemy, In Extremo and Eskimo Callboy.

The festival in Schleswig Holstein is usually swamped in mud, but this year a heatwave saw organisers warn fans against fire and dust.

This article first appeared in the New York Post and is republished with permission.

