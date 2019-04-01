Two shops targeted by thieves

TWO bottle shops in the Clarence Valley have been the target of theft at the weekend.

TWO bottle shops in the Clarence Valley have been the target of theft at the weekend.

TWO bottle shops in the Clarence Valley have been the target of theft at the weekend.

At approximately 1.30pm on Saturday, a 20-year-old male purchased alcohol from the Village Green Hotel but allegedly failed to pay for a sugary treat.

"He helped himself to five boxes of Skittles worth a total of $15," Coffs-Clarence Police duty officer Chief Inspector Shari Allison said.

"He thought they were complimentary."

The man was later arrested.

Later that evening at approximately 5pm, a woman allegedly stole a bottle of tequila from Liquorland, South Grafton.

"She hid the tequila under her jumper and didn't pay," Ins Allison said.

The woman is said to be aged between 20 and 30 years old, Caucasian, solid build, approximately 5'3" with short dark blonde hair.

Anyone with information about this incident is urged to contact Crime Stoppers: 1800 333 000 or https://nsw.crimestoppers.com.au.

Information is treated in strict confidence. The public is reminded not to report crime via NSW Police social media pages.