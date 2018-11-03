Two-stroke terrors fire up for annual Cup

MOTOCROSS: The dirt will be flying and the exhausts blowing tomorrow as a host of the Valley's most fearless competitors take to the track for the Grafton Power Products Motocross 2-Stroke Cup.

The annual feature event, which will return after being ruled off the track last year, will headline a full day of racing at the South Grafton Ex-Services Motorcycle Club track at Gnudwoc Park, South Grafton.

The race day will also double as one of the events during the club's annual club championships with racers keen to score points and work their way up the club leaderboard.

There will also be thousands of dollars in prizes up for grabs supplied by Grafton Power Products and other sponsors including FOX Racing, GRF and Oakley.

GPP owner Mitch Collins said he expected more than 100 competitors to take to the track across the day.

"It will be a massive event, all of the local crew are really getting behind the idea, but we also have a few guys coming from out of town,” he said.

Collins has spent the week under a mountain of work at his Prince St shop as he helped people get their two-stroke engines in order.

"I haven't stopped working on bikes this week, it has been great,” he said. "All the guys have gone out and sourced two-strokes for the event which will be a heap of fun.

"You rarely see two-stroke racing nowadays. It is just the sound of the engines and the smell of the fuel, it really brings back the memories of when we were kids bashing about.”

Spectators are welcome to attend the day's action, with racing from 10am.