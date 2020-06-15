Two teachers assaulted at Clarence Valley school

Grafton High School briefly went into lockdown on Monday, 15th June, 2020 after incident involving a student at the school.

GRAFTON High School staff and students were briefly forced into lockdown this morning after an incident unfolded on the premises.

One parent revealed to The Daily Examiner that they began receiving text messages from their child who was told "this is not a drill" when the lockdown procedure was first activated.

"A 14-year-old boy in a support class was believed to have had some sort of episode which resulted in two teachers being assaulted," Coffs/Clarence Police duty officer Inspector Joanne Reid said.

"Fortunately, they were minor injuries and the student was unharmed."

Insp Reid said the student was later released into the care of his parents and taken home.

"As a precaution students were kept in for approximately ten minutes after quarter past twelve while an issue involving a student was resolved," a spokesperson from the NSW Department of Education said.

"Police attended and no students were harmed."

