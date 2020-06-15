Menu
Grafton High School briefly went into lockdown on Monday, 15th June, 2020 after incident involving a student at the school.
Two teachers assaulted at Clarence Valley school

Jenna Thompson
, jenna.thompson@dailyexaminer.com.au
15th Jun 2020 2:00 PM | Updated: 2:45 PM
GRAFTON High School staff and students were briefly forced into lockdown this morning after an incident unfolded on the premises.

One parent revealed to The Daily Examiner that they began receiving text messages from their child who was told "this is not a drill" when the lockdown procedure was first activated.

"A 14-year-old boy in a support class was believed to have had some sort of episode which resulted in two teachers being assaulted," Coffs/Clarence Police duty officer Inspector Joanne Reid said.

"Fortunately, they were minor injuries and the student was unharmed."

Insp Reid said the student was later released into the care of his parents and taken home.

"As a precaution students were kept in for approximately ten minutes after quarter past twelve while an issue involving a student was resolved," a spokesperson from the NSW Department of Education said.

"Police attended and no students were harmed."

 

What happens during a lockdown?

  1. The school bell will make a distinct sound, often a pulsing sound
  2. Students are required to enter the nearest secure room and follow the direction of school staff
  3. Students are not to leave the room until the all-clear is indicated, usually by a series of distinct bell sounds

